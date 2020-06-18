Vikas Gupta praises Ankita Lokhande for being the reason behind Sushant Singh Rajput's smile

By IANS

MUMBAI: Television producer Vikas Gupta has called late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande his "shock absorber". Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput worked together in the Balaji serial "Pavitra Rishta".

Vikas Gupta, who was the creative director of Sushant's debut daily soap "Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil", took to Instagram on Thursday morning to pen an emotional note about him.

Vikas Gupta shared a still from the sets of "Pavitra Rishta" and wrote: "This was the time when I saw him the carefree fun happy lad sushu was . He dint worry about anything. He could leave the number 1 show on Indian television and we could for weeks do nothing and make plans in chai coffee and discuss learning film making plans - I remember him saying No to #Aurangzeb because He was offered the other brothers role and i remember he said how will I say no to Yash Raj but he was able to cause that mad girl in the middle of the picture would say you do what makes you happy we will do when you are sure about things and he would grin like in this picture."

"We were wishing him getting a film with @parineetichopra cause she was fantastic in #ishaqzaade and my narrating him the story of a show that became so huge to him getting #kaipoche and him telling me the story of how he signed PK like lost count types and then signing the film with #parineetichopra #shudhdesiromance and Ankita calling friends home. What remains are memories," he added.

"I want to remember him as this grinning boy who was tension free cause tension Ankita ko dekh kar bhaag jaati thi ( He used to be tension-free whenever he was with Ankita) #ankitalokhande you were the shock Absorber and wouldn't leave him till he has the smile on his face again. #sushantsinghrajput #ankitalokhande #charumehra #poojagor #rajsingharora #niveditabasu sorry some of us have half faces in this one but I just had to put it cause look at him grinning and all of us showing our teeth #balajikebachey #pavitrarishta this is #HaPeace," concluded Vikas.

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence on June 14. A day later, Ankita visited the late actor's family who were in Mumbai to perform his last rites.