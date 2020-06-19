STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Deepika Padukone urges people to not treat depression same as sadness

Lately, the actor had started with the series of mental health quotes after the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

Published: 19th June 2020 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Deepika Padukone who has always been vocal about her own experience of dealing with depression, on Friday urged people to not treat it the same as sadness.

The ' Chhapaak' actor put out a post on Twitter emphasizing the importance of mental health and urged everyone to not think of depression in the same way of feeling sad. She shared a picture that read, "Repeat After Me. Depression is not the same as sadness."

Deepika shared another picture in the same post that read, "Repeat After Me. Depression is not the same as feeling sad."

Lately, the actor had started with the series of mental health quotes after the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

The 'Om Shanti Om' actor started voicing her opinion on the importance of mental health through her foundation 'The Live Love Laugh Foundation' (TLLLF) in June 2015. Through the platform, the actor keeps launching nationwide awareness as well as destigmatization campaigns.

Meanwhile, scores of comments followed on her latest post on mental health, where netizens too shared their take on mental health.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone on depression Sushant Singh Rajput suicide
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp