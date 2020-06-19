Deepika Padukone urges people to not treat depression same as sadness

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Deepika Padukone who has always been vocal about her own experience of dealing with depression, on Friday urged people to not treat it the same as sadness.

The ' Chhapaak' actor put out a post on Twitter emphasizing the importance of mental health and urged everyone to not think of depression in the same way of feeling sad. She shared a picture that read, "Repeat After Me. Depression is not the same as sadness."

Lately, the actor had started with the series of mental health quotes after the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

The 'Om Shanti Om' actor started voicing her opinion on the importance of mental health through her foundation 'The Live Love Laugh Foundation' (TLLLF) in June 2015. Through the platform, the actor keeps launching nationwide awareness as well as destigmatization campaigns.

Meanwhile, scores of comments followed on her latest post on mental health, where netizens too shared their take on mental health.