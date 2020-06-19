Had a very welcoming experience in Bollywood, says Urvashi Rautela 

By Express News Service

Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the Sunny Deol-starrer 'Singh Saab The Great' and says it has been a ‘very welcoming experience’ for her so far.

The death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has raised a heated debate on how certain camps in Bollywood make it difficult for outsiders to survive in the industry. Urvashi, who comes from the small town of Kotdwar in Uttarakhand, shared that she got equal respect and dignity.

“I debuted opposite superstar Sunny Deol and the entire film was made by the Deols. Even Bobby Deol and Dharmendra sir were there in the film, so it has been a very welcoming experience,” Urvashi told IANS.

She shared that she had a very good experience with the film’s director Anil Sharma.“And then whatever films I kept doing within my team, I never came up with that kind of thought or expectation of me getting over-attention or getting some special kind of treatment. My approach has been very simple. Also, while working in or promoting films I’ve been given an equal amount of dignity and respect,” she said.

Urvashi is looking forward to her next film Virgin Bhanupriya, which is set for an OTT release. The film also features Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla.