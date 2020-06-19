STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It was a tough role for me: Ram Kapoor on playing antagonist in second season of 'Abhay'

The second season is set focus on ruthless crime stories featuring a gut-wrenching ensemble of villains in the second season.

Published: 19th June 2020 01:03 PM

Ram Kapoor in 'Abhay 2'

Ram Kapoor in 'Abhay 2' (photo| YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Seasoned actor Ram Kapoor says it was challenging for him to play a negative role in the upcoming season two of crime thriller web series 'Abhay'. After an overwhelming response to the season one, ZEE5's "Abhay" fronted by Kunal Khemmu, is set focus on ruthless crime stories featuring a gut-wrenching ensemble of villains in the second season.

The streaming platform introduced Kapoor's character in the promo of the show released on Thursday.

"The promo is just a glimpse; the character is going to leave the audience stunned. He has no name, he is like an unsolved riddle, an extremely mysterious psycho killer/super-villain. "The writing is so perfectly interlaced with the character, giving it multiple layers. It was a tough play for me, unlike anything I have done before and I even managed to scare myself a bit," Kapoor said in a statement.

The actor, known for playing affable characters on TV shows such as "Kasamh Se" and "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain", as well as movies "Mere Dad Ki Maruti" and "Baar Baar Dekho", hopes audiences will accept him in this new avatar.

"God willing, the fans would give me as much love for this as they've given me all these years and this wouldn't have happened without the support that the ZEE5 team and the cast and crew of this franchise has extended," he added.

In season one, Kemmu was seen as Abhay Pratap Singh, an investigating officer in charge of a case about missing children. According to the press release, Kapoor's character will come into Abhay's life like an unsolved riddle with no name, records, history or past.

The character is described as a "devious monster and a vile maniacal mastermind". Produced by BP Singh's Firefly Productions and directed by Ken Ghosh, the show will premiere this year on ZEE5.

