STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Mumbai Police asks for contract copy signed between Yash Raj Films and Sushant Singh Rajput

Police have directed that the contract copy must be submitted soon while interrogation with Rajput's friend and actor Rhea Chakroborty was done.

Published: 19th June 2020 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police on Thursday asked Yash Raj Films to submit a copy of the contract between the film production house and Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in connection to the latter's suicide investigation.

Police have directed that the contract copy must be submitted soon while interrogation with Rajput's friend and actor Rhea Chakroborty was done. So far, the police have recorded the statement of Rajput's business manager Shruti Modi and Radhika Nihalani from the PR team on Thursday apart from Chakroborty.

ALSO READ| Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Rhea Chakraborty's statement recorded

Modi was working with the deceased actor from July 2019 to February 3, 2020, as per her statement to the police. She was with him during the promotions of the film 'Chhichhore'. According to Modi's statement, Rajput was different, he was working on three important things which were his dreams including, virtual reality, nation India for the world, and Dream 150. Her statement added that he was preparing to create a company of vivid range realistic virtual games.

Apart from this, he was preparing to create a social service organization called Nation India for World and wanted to work with college students for the environment and society, as per Modi's statement. However, Modi was unaware whether the company was registered or not.

ALSO READ| Sushant Singh Rajput's ashes immersed in Ganga

Her statement further stated that Rajput was also working on a social project called "Geniuses and Drop Outs". According to the police, a "special telescope" is kept in Rajput's residence, as he loved observing planets and stars.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput Mumbai police Sushant Singh Rajput suicide RIP Sushant Yash Raj Films Sushant YRF contract Rhea Chakroborty
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp