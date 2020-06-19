STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We simply laughed about it: Fatima Sana Shaikh on rumours of dating Sanya Malhotra

The Dangal actress said that 'she would love to see Shah Rukh Khan strip on the streets of Mumbai'.

Sanya Malhotra (L) and Fatima Sana Sheikh at Zee cine award ceremony in Mumbai

Sanya Malhotra (L) and Fatima Sana Sheikh at Zee cine award ceremony in Mumbai. (File photo| EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh says she laughed off reports of her dating her "Dangal" co-star Sanya Malhotra. "We simply laughed about it. Just because we are good friends, they assumed the worst," she said, talking about the rumour.

Asked about three things that she learnt from Sanya, Fatima said: "I have learnt a lot from her. For one, Sanya likes to keep everything clean. While she is an introvert and I am an extrovert, I learnt to hold myself back at times. I also learnt a lot from her dedication to work."

Talking about her diverse religious background and upbringing, the actress said: "It makes me feel like the ideal poster girl for secular India. The beauty of our country is that we are so diverse and all of us are okay with just being ourselves, follow our own religion and accept everybody."

On Bollywood superstars, she clearly like Shah Rukh Khan. "I would love to see Shah Rukh Khan strip on the streets of Mumbai!" she said. "I think the perfect scene of a man proposing to his wife atop the Eiffel tower would be of Shah Rukh Khan and me," she added, while opening up on the Zee Cafe show, "Starry Nights Gen Y".

