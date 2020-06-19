STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

When kathak meets design

A series of six short films show the plight of artists and their families in lockdown.

Published: 19th June 2020 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Kathak is about communication, Katha kahe so kathak!, explains Mangaldas.

Kathak is about communication, Katha kahe so kathak!, explains Mangaldas.

By Angela Paljor 
Express News Service

With theatres shut, no live-stage performances, and festivals on a halt due to the COVID-19 outbreak, artists (rather the culture ambassadors) are struggling to make ends meet. Even with ease in the lockdown, it will be months before people venture out regularly to attend shows, given the new normal code of social distancing.

To do its bit, Raw Mango has joined hands with celebrated Kathak dancer and choreographer, Aditi Mangaldas and #ARTMATTERS (an initiative of Teamwork Fine Arts Society) to raise funds and support artists and their families who are left in a lurch without a source of income.This isn’t the first time the Raw Mango Founder and Fashion Designer, Sanjay Garg, has collaborated with Mangaldas.

“Aditi’s performance at our Baithak in Delhi was our first collaboration. The way she questions and re-imagines norms within Kathak is inspiring. She depicts the art’s evolution over time. There’s a strong connection between narratives in this regard,” says Garg.

During a conversation with Garg, Mangaldas mentioned that many artists and performers were in a lurch, especially without knowing the when theaters and cinemas will open. And the solution that emerged was Within...from Within, a series of six short films conceptualised, choreographed and directed by Mangaldas and performed by her dance company, The Drishtikon Dance Foundation.

“We had approached Raw Mango with the proposal of Within...from Within, which is sourced from our original work WITHIN along with our current creative impulse from the confines of our homes,” says Mangaldas.

Both the brands believe in the widening of circles and connectivity between the arts and hence, the collaboration worked very well. “They suggested that we should crowd fund and raise awareness and money for the many artists, who are left without any form of sustenance and are struggling for their survival. Also, Raw Mango has a wide network, who may have the financial capacity to donate if they wish to,” adds Mangaldas.

Kathak is about communication, Katha kahe so kathak!, explains Mangaldas. “Our stories suddenly changed during the lockdown, and so did our way of communication. It is futile to cut-paste the past into the current reality. Hence, as a dancer and choreographer, I had to re-imagine and transform the art that I knew, and recreate it within this new reality. Thus, was born Within…From Within,” says the artist.

The works narrate various expressions of life and are elaborate yet offer delicate visual offerings – a fragile thread weaving emotion and passion, instincts and sentiments, spirit and soul: past and present, all into one fabric. “I consider this as an offering to bring the viewer something to cherish rather than just an appeal,” adds Mangaldas.

“Raw Mango is very happy to be supporting this project by contributing and sharing it through our platforms. Art Matters/Teamworks will also help us reach and support a wider community of artists who are struggling during this time,” concludes Garg.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Kathak
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp