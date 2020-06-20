Anushka Sharma roped in by Ministry of Ayush to promote yoga

By IANS

MUMBAI: The Ministry of Ayush has roped in Bollywood actress-producer Anushka Sharma to promote yoga among the masses ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21.

"Let's all practice yoga for a better and calm tomorrow. Take part in the #MyLifeMyYoga video blogging contest. And send in your entries now. Last day to submit is 21st June 2020. #mygovindia #pibindia @AnushkaSharma," tweeted the Ministry of Ayush on Friday evening.