STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sushant Singh Rajput's death wake-up call to struggling actors: Actor Neeraj Kabi

Neeraj used social media to put out a video from his personal account to address budding actors.

Published: 20th June 2020 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | Yash Raj Films)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Neeraj Kabi, who shared screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput in Dibakar Banerjee's "Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!", says a talent like the young actor committing suicide is a "wake up call" for every budding actor.

Neeraj used social media (Facebook) to put out a video from his personal account to address budding actors.

Actor Neeraj Kabi

"I have known Sushant during the shooting of the film 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! Although I did not get enough time to spend with him, but the best memory that I carry of his is a boy with so much grace and dignity of him and for others. He had an amazing passion for working hard to get something right as a performer."

Mentioning Sushant's smalltown background, Neeraj said: "He left a great mark in the world of entertainment as a performer. I really wish he was here because he had a bright future.

In a motivational talk, the veteran actor said: "My way to pay tribute to him, is to tell you (all the budding actors) that, wake up! Wake up to the fact that you've come here alone. Wake up to the fact that you have left your family, parents, friends, siblings- everyone in a different city, empty-handed. It is time to wake up to the fact that there is nobody to hold your hand and take you whatever you achieve will be only because of you. Also remember, whatever you will be failed at, will also be because of you."

"There will be no chance for you to say that 'I couldn't make it' because of the casting director, because they behave with me or the film industry itself. No! Blaming anybody will not take you far. But work on yourself. Build your physical and emotional strength. You need an enormous amount of patience to travel your path in this industry," Neeraj added.

"If you really want to give your life, give every drop of your blood and count of your breath to the craft of acting, to make yourself excellent. Keep your vision and purpose intact while working hard and sweating every single day. Keep walking, make yourself like a mountain. Remember, you are capable of achieving it," he said.

"Going to the gym is not hard work, going for the audition is not hard work. But working on your craft, training every day to become a better performer is the hard work every actor has to be focused on.

"Also, walk the path with your friends, find your friend. Yes, there are negative and unfair incidence happens; it is true that there are people who are more privilege than you are but does not mean you cannot. There are so many people like us who came here empty-handed and make it here. Before us also there are so many people who managed to do an enormous amount of work and no, there were also not from the film industry, they became one."

"It is ok if you cannot make it. What matters is, how you are walking the journey. With the courage you are living through, the determination and faith that you have. Don't ever give up! No! don't give up. Yes, there will be many many instances that will make you feel like 'this is it'. But nono!

"One does not have to be only concerned about achieving anything! It is alright if your films are not doing good business, it is alright if you get a very small amount of work to dowait for the right opportunity and keep working. What you dreamt of, will happen but for that, you have to stay on. If you give up halfway and blaming everything around you, it will never happen.

"Smile, with dignity, learn to tolerate the pain inside you. Build that pain and channelize them towards your performance. Make yourself worthy and become an example for the next generation. That is how each one of you can pay tribute to Sushant for the legacy that he left behind 'pray for his family and never let him die inside you. Every time you think about giving up, think about Sushant- you are capable, just do not get misguided. Live like a tiger, do not get into a catfight," Neeraj signed off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput Neeraj Kabi Sushant Singh Rajput suicide
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp