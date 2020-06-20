STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
You cannot 'snap out' of depression: Deepika Padukone shares another mental health message

Continuing with her daily practice of posting mental health messages for people struggling with depression and other issues, Padukone posted the recent message on social media.

Published: 20th June 2020 04:22 PM

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Taking cues from her own experience, actor Deepika Padukone on Saturday emphasised that people suffering from depression cannot 'snap out' of the mental health condition.

"Repeat after me: You cannot 'snap out' of depression," Padukone wrote on Twitter.

Padukone had started with the series of mental health quotes after the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide by hanging himself at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

The 'Tamasha' actor started voicing her opinion on the importance of mental health through her foundation 'The Live Love Laugh Foundation' (TLLLF) in June 2015. Through the platform, the actor keeps launching nationwide awareness as well as destigmatization campaigns.

Meanwhile, scores of comments followed on her latest post on mental health, where netizens too shared their take on mental health.

