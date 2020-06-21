STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Abhishek Bachchan shares intriguing teaser of  'Breathe: Into The Shadows'

The video captures the essence of a pristine bond between a father and a child. It also unveils the logo of the show.

Published: 21st June 2020 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Bachchan in 'Breathe Into The Shadows'.

Abhishek Bachchan in 'Breathe Into The Shadows'. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media handles to share an intriguing video of his web show "Breathe: Into The Shadows".

The video captures the essence of a pristine bond between a father and a child. It also unveils the logo of the show.

"Through the light or the shadows, we will make sure you come back Siya. #BreatheIntoTheShadows Trailer out, 1st July @PrimeVideoIN @BreatheAmazon," Abhishek captioned it.

This comes after the recent release of a poster presenting Abhishek's first look in the upcoming show, wherein he was seen wearing an intense, dark, and deep expression over a pamphlet of a missing child.

The crime thriller marks the digital debut of the Bollywood actor.

The series will witness Amit Sadh reprising his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant. It also features Nithya Menen and Sayami Kher in prominent roles. It is slated to release on July 10 on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Abhishek Bachchan Breathe: Into The Shadow
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp