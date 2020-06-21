Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Vikas Guppta comes out as bisexual

By IANS

MUMBAI: Producer and former "Bigg Boss" contestant Vikas Guppta says he falls in love with humans irrespective of their gender. As people honor the LGBTQ+ community and celebrate Pride Month this June, Vikas has taken the opportunity to announce that he is "bisexual".

"Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out," Vikas tweeted.

He also took to Instagram to share a video and a long post that read: "Here I am, how I am - Standing tall and I will not be shamed bullied or blackmailed for what God has made me."

He said it has been years of "torture and humiliation and hiding my emotions but that has not stopped me from being a good human being who is constantly evolving".

He agrees that he has made mistakes and he will continue to do so but "I am learning and not repeating them. I will move shed to do better".

He shared that his family has left me for whatever reason they want to give but I "will not Bring shame to Them by putting details of it both #parthsamthaan and #priyanksharma have done terrible things but I will not shame them either of what all has happened cause mud slinging is what one of them loves. I spoke today because they pushed me to this extend".

"I will put one last post after both have spoken. To give what is needed for people to know the truth. After which they can do and keep doing what they want to."

As for his mother, he said: "I love you even if you don't love me anymore. My siblings who I have brought so much shame to, seeing you makes me swell with pride and my friends who don't find me kool anymore thankyou for being good to me whenever you were."

He thanked actor Karan Kundra for all these years even after "knowing about my sexuality you chose to stand by me even though people would gossip about u too but you dint leave my side and was there like an older brother protecting me. M for making me realize it's okay and Ekta di for the only one who has been there no matter what and I will be there no matter what Gayu Maam Thanku for the call yesterday".

He concluded by saying: "This is what came out of it #Lostsouls I have a family. Thank you for taking care of me."