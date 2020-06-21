STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kangana Ranaut accuses top stylist of making money with her pics despite banning her from magazine

A tweet from the handle Team Kangana Ranaut shared an article from the magazine Vogue titled" Kangana Ranaut takes us inside her Mumbai home's sprawling walk-in closet".

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut has called out renowned costume stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who is Fashion Director at Vogue India, for using her pictures and "promoting themselves" despite banning her.

A tweet posted by Kangana's team also mentioned "@VogueIndia has banned Kangana" because "@Anaita_Adajania (their style editor & now Fashion Director) is very close to Karan Johar".

Kangana said in a statement: "During my movie 'Fashion' release in 2008 Vogue did a cover with Priyanaka Chopra and refused to put me on their cover they said I am not an A-lister, in 2014 Vogue approached me for a cover but Anaita refused to style me she sent her assistant and they shot it in Mukesh mills ( Mumbai-based ruined mill ),"

Kangana claimed that after her success in "Queen", she was asked to do covers with them.

"In 2015 post my sudden ascend to the top position they said if I want to do covers with them then I must attend their beauty awards I requested like other film stars I too want to shoot outdoors for a cover story with Vogue, I requested that Anaita styles me, they promised but again they shot my cover in Mukesh mills same location they did the last cover and when I asked for clothes fitting they said 'if you want Anaita to style you she will directly come to location no fittings for you', this was shocking behaviour," Kangana added.

"I felt so humiliated, those are the only two covers I did with them."

The actress said after that she was "openly banned".

"But during 'Manikarnika', I spoke to their head Alex and told him I need to promote my film I wished to do a cover with them, they asked for few favours like attend their beauty award and shoot a cover for their upcoming magazine but they refuse to shoot the promised Vogue cover story with me for any of my movie promotions, but I see that they keep using my pictures and videos to promote themselves, is this fair ? Isn't it supposed to be beneficial for both the parties involved?"

Kangana's team on social media has blamed Anaita for banning the actress and still using her old videos to "keep making money".

"@VogueIndia has banned Kangana, (her last cover with them was 5 years ago), because @Anaita_Adajania (their style editor & now Fashion Director) is very close to Karan Johar, but is it fair for them to keep using her old videos to keep making money?" the tweet read.

