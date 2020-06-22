STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhumi Pednekar pens emotional tribute for Sushant Singh Rajput

Addressing him as ‘supernova’, Bhumi wrote, ''I wake up in the morning and I think of you, I think of all our chats, your habits and moods...''

Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar

By Express News Service

Bhumi Pednekar has penned an emotional tribute for her Sonchiriya co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant died by suicide in Mumbai on June 14. He was 34.

Addressing him as ‘supernova’, Bhumi wrote, “I wake up in the morning and I think of you, I think of all our chats, your habits and moods. Then it kicks in, a pain I couldn’t imagine I would feel for you.” Bhumi recalled meeting Sushant for the first time. “...you told me you would show me the stars. In my head I wondered -’ya whatever, what a cheese ball.’ Little did I know you meant every word you said.”

She continued: “With a smile full of pride you showed it to us, This massive big black hole, your best friend, your telescope. I was like - wait, what, really, you got this here!!! Full of excitement, in the middle of nowhere, You jumped like a child, Ready to take us all on a journey... You took us to the moon and back, I remember the moon being red then. You showed us Saturn, Jupiter, and a million stars.”

Bhumi remembered their conversations about music, art and physics. She said Sushant went from being a co-star to a teacher.

“You turned me into a seeker, Ready with her book and pen, Waiting for class to begin. I remember your excitement on all the questions I asked, Getting an answer from you wasn’t easy, You would turn that too into a learning task. You, my friend, gave me an experience of a lifetime,” Bhumi wrote.

