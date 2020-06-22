STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Salman Khan's tweet about Sushant Singh Rajput​ a 'large-hearted' PR move: Singer Sona Mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra's tweet comes in response to an earlier tweet by Salman asking his fans to stand with the fans of the late actor.

Published: 22nd June 2020

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra feels Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's tweet about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput is a 'large-hearted' PR move. She has also referred to Salman as the "poster boy of toxic masculinity".

"A 'large-hearted' PR move from the one and only poster boy of toxic masculinity! Of course, he felt no such need to tweet or apologise for the vile threats that his digital paid army sent out to intimidate and bully others in the past. Got his dad to speak everytime he screwed up," tweeted Sona Mohapatra.

The singer's tweet comes in response to an earlier tweet by Salman asking his fans to stand with the fans of the late actor.

"A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful," Salman Khan had tweeted late on Saturday.

Salman Khan's tweet came after the actor was trolled following the untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, for allegedly practicing nepotism and power play within the film industry.

Netizens feel Sushant was also a victim of nepotism practiced within the industry, as a result of which, the hashtag #BoycottKhans kept trending on Twitter on Monday.

On Monday, a user tweeted asking why a song sung by Arijit Singh was removed from Salman Khan's movie "Sultan".

Replying to the tweet, Sona Mohapatra wrote: "Unfortunately and sadly, music composers and directors have zero say on who sings their songs. After scores of random rejections on compositions, they'd rather just get a project done with. I respect young Vishal Mishra for having stood his ground to retain my voice in Baby, Gold, RARE."

Recently, singer Sonu Nigam in an Instagram video spoke about how music composers and directors have no say regarding which artistes they would be performing with. Rather, it is the music company that takes the call.

"Often music companies refuse to make an artiste sing, saying this is not our artiste, even if a film's director, producer and music composer are eager to work with the singer. I request you, please don't do this," Sonu Nigam said in Hindi in his Instagram video.

