STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Choked' actor Saiyami Kher pens heartfelt note on Anurag Kashyap

Released on June 5, 'Choked' is centered on a bank cashier who finds an unlimited source of money under her kitchen sink.

Published: 23rd June 2020 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Netflix film 'Choked'.

A still from Netflix film 'Choked'.

By Express News Service

Saiyami Kher has been praised for her performance in Anurag Kashyap’s Choked. Released on June 5, the Netflix original film centres on a bank cashier who finds an unlimited source of money under her kitchen sink.

The comic thriller is backdropped on the 2016 demonetisation and also stars Roshan Mathew. In a long Twitter thread, Saiyami thanked Anurag for believing in her. She recalled meeting Anurag for the first time and getting to know him personally.

“The first time I met Anurag Kashyap, he called me to his Versova house. Before I could say anything, he said, ‘My parents live with me. You don’t have to worry!’He was supposed to be the “Bad Boy of Bollywood”. His life according to the outside world was “riddled with drugs, women & vices.” The truth, I later learnt, was completely the opposite.

It was a typical chaotic Indian household. Parents looking for a newspaper, the doorbell constantly ringing, Shrilalji furiously cooking for the increasing guests, a cat strutting around & AK looking for just one quiet corner in his own home.” Saiyami shared she and Anurag became friends over the last years. “From the time he offered me Choked (sitting next to me at MAMI) to the date of release, it took three years. That’s when I really got to know the man.

He became a friend, mentor & sounding board. With him you know you get the whole truth. When he loves your work he jumps, dances, cries & expresses joy; if he doesn’t he just says it.”

Saiyami added that Kashyap has no filters, and that is perhaps both his boon and bane.“He loves his whiskey; which I keep nagging him to reduce (and also to increase his exercise!). He has a child-like innocence & open-heartedness that is seldom seen in today’s times. He’s so busy playing agony aunt in other people’s lives that perhaps, he forgets about his own. That’s AK for you. It’s always other people before himself. It’s rare to have people through your difficulties. It’s even rarer to have people who truly feel happy for you."

Saiyami had made her Bollywood debut in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya (2016). The film, which also starred Harshvardhan Kapoor, had failed to work at the box-office. “Today, when the people who dismissed me three years ago call up lauding my performance, there’s no one happier & prouder than AK,” Saiyami wrote. “Thank you for believing in me, Anurag Kashyap. Thank you for making me believe in myself again!”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anurag Kashyap Saiyami Kher choked
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp