STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Delhi Crime', 'Mardaani 2' most riskiest web searches in India: Report

The hackers entice users to visit potentially malicious websites, designed to install malware or steal passwords and personal information.

Published: 23rd June 2020 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Netflix series 'Delhi Crime'.

A still from Netflix series 'Delhi Crime'.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Those who searched for Netflix series 'Delhi Crime' or the movie 'Mardaani 2' that is available on Amazon Prime Video in an attempt to watch those free online were at the greatest hacking risk, a new report revealed on Tuesday.

As subscription-based models and content behind paywalls continue to trend, users who do not want to pay for premium content continue to search for free content online, exposing themselves to a host of vulnerabilities.

According to cyber security firm McAfee's new research on "top 10 web risk list" for both TV series and movies, 'Delhi Crime' and 'Mardaani 2' took the top place in their respective categories as identified by McAfee's Web Advisor platform.

Among the TV series, apart from Delhi Crime, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Panchayat, Akoori, Fauda, Ghoul, Mindhunter, Narcos, Devlok and Lost made the list (highest threat to the lowest) when searched online for free consumption.

"The lockdown induced surge in online entertainment traffic has brewed the perfect storm for cybercriminals. They are following and targeting consumers' obsession with accessing content - particularly for free," said Venkat Krishnapur, vice-president of engineering and managing director, McAfee India.

The hackers entice users to visit potentially malicious websites, designed to install malware or steal passwords and personal information.

Among the top 10 movies who the top 10 web risk list were Mardaani 2, Zootopia, Jawaani Jaaneman, Chapaak, Love Aaj Kal, Inception, Bahubali, Rajnigandha, Gully Boy and Bala.

According to the research, the viewership of regional language content is growing, and the rise in consumption of vernacular TV shows in metros and semi-urban India is an apt reflection of this, putting those who search for such content to watch free online at risk.

"Refrain from using illegal streaming sites. Many illegal streaming sites are riddled with malware disguised as pirated video files. Do your device a favor and stream the show from a reputable source," advised the researchers.

Krishnapur added: 'In these uncertain times, it is crucial that consumers stay vigilant, invest in responsible online behaviour and recognize that if something is too good to be true, it probably isn't true".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mardaani 2 Delhi Crime
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp