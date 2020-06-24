Bhumi Pednekar helps migrants, underprivileged in this thoughtful manner

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Bhumi Pednekar supported migrant labourers traveling long distances amid the coronavirus pandemic, in a rather unique way- by donating footwear to them.

The gut-wrenching images of migrants walking barefoot on the roads made the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor take the plunge to help them.

Pednekar joined hands with a footwear company and a volunteer-based non-government organization - The Robin Hood Army - to help the underprivileged with footwear.

The actor helped over 1000 migrant laborers in and around Ghaziabad in Murad Nagar, Govindpuram, Vijay Nagar, and distributed footwear among men and women across age-groups.