We always wanted to show strong, independent women: Anushka Sharma on success of 'Bulbbul'

The 'PK' actor turned a producer at a young age of 25 and has been credited with creating a sub-genre of supernatural-feminist films like 'Pari,' 'Phillauri,' and now 'Bulbbul' which have pushed the e

Published: 25th June 2020 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Bulbbul

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A day after the release of her Netflix production debut film - Bulbbul - Anushka Sharma on Thursday said that she always wanted to "celebrate women and their spirit" through her production company Clean Slate Filmz.

"The idea that Clean Slate Filmz would one day create a genre of our own was never an intentional move by us. We, however, always wanted to create a style of story-telling that celebrates women and their spirit," said Sharma."We always wanted to show strong, independent women to audiences through cinema and Bulbbul is our new offering in this regard. Portrayal of women in our cinema has always been skewed and lopsided. I felt that as an actress and I decided that I will correct this as much as I can through my productions," she added.

Just one day after its premiere 'Bulbbul' has won hearts and got good reviews from Film critics."We are really proud that Bulbbul is being loved by audiences because Karnesh and I really put our necks on the line to make projects that we hope will be clutter-breaking. The fact that people have called each and every attempt of ours as daring and adventurous is validation enough for us because Clean Slate Filmz has really tried to give something new to people with each attempt," Sharma said.Anushka, who co-owns Clean Slate Filmz with her brother Karnesh Sharma, feels that she and her brother have dared to dream as producers because they have wanted to produce never seen before, clutter-breaking cinema.

"Karnesh and I aren't scared storytellers. We make each project thinking we have nothing to lose. We are non-conformists and that's what has really, really helped us to explore and create. It is a huge milestone moment for us at Clean Slate Filmz because both Pataal Lok and now Bulbbul have got great reviews and janta ka appreciation," the 'Sultan' actor said. Anushka further said that she is proud to have backed incredible new writers, directors, musicians and actors who are making their mark in Bollywood.

"The success shows that we are on the right track and we will continue to make cinema that's brave and back immensely talented film-makers like Anvita Dutt, Sudip Sharma, Prosit Roy, Avinash Arun, Anshai Lal whose bold cinematic voices need to be heard," she said."It is them that have made both these projects immensely successful. Clean Slate Filmz has always been home to really talented first time writers, directors, musicians and actors looking to make a mark in cluttered Bollywood and we have tried to do our best to bring their geniuses on screen with every single project," she added.

TAGS
Bulbbul Anushka Sharma
