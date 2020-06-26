Amit Sadh returns as cop in 'Breathe' sequel; first-look out

By Express News Service

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled Amit Sadh’s first look from Breathe: Into the Shadows. The actor, who reprises his role as Inspector Kabir Sawant in the new series, is seen locked up in jail.

Breathe: Into The Shadows is headlined by Abhishek Bachchan in his digital debut appearance. The upcoming show also stars Nithya Menen and Sayami Kher in prominent roles.

The show, created and directed by Mayank Sharma and written by Mayank, Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli and Arshad Syed, is slated for release on July 10 on Amazon Prime Video.