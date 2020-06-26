Hina Khan has 'chopped some tension off'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Hina Khan has a new haircut. Taking to Instagram, Hina posted a few pictures where she flaunts a short hairdo.

"Surprise...Dear stress, Good bye. Chopped some Tension off. "NewLook #HairCut #QuarantineEffect," she wrote.

Hina's hair transformation has got a thumbs up from her fans.

A user wrote: "You look beautiful."

Another one commented:" Looks amazing."

Before Hina, actresses like Alia Bhatt, Radhika Apte, Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon have also gone fora short crop during the lockdown.