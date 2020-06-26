STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
You always make people in your life feel loved: 'Chachu' Anil wishes Arjun Kapoor on his birthday

Anil Kapoor took to Instagram and posted pictures with his nephew in which the duo is seen having a great time together.

The uncle-nephew duo Arjun Kapoor and uncle Anil Kapoor was seen together for Anees Bazmee's 'Mubarakan.' In the film, they had portrayed the role of an uncle and nephew.

NEW DELHI: As actor Arjun Kapoor is celebrating his 35th birthday today, his uncle and superstar Anil Kapoor shared several pictures of himself with the birthday boy and penned down a cute note.

Anil Kapoor took to Instagram and posted pictures with his nephew in which the duo is seen having a great time together. Calling Arjun Kapoor Chachu, Anil wrote, "Happy Birthday Chachu, @arjunk26!! You always make all the people in your life feel loved and cared for. It is my favourite thing about you!"

"Here is to many more years of positivity, fun, humour and all the other madness that ensues when we get together," his tweet further read.

The uncle-nephew duo was seen together for Anees Bazmee's 'Mubarakan.' In the film, they had portrayed the role of an uncle and nephew.

