Kangana Ranaut pledges to become 'atmanirbhar,' calls for boycotting all Chinese products

In a nearly 2-minute-long video that the 'Queen' actor's team shared on Twitter, she urges people to support the soldiers and the government against China.

Published: 27th June 2020 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Days after the face-off with Chinese troops at Ladakh's Galwan valley in which 20 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives, actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday urged Indians to completely boycott Chinese goods and becoming 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant).

As the video begins, Kangana talks about the pain of a part of Indian land being taken away comparing to a part of the human body being ripped off.

"What kind of pain will you go through if somebody tries to rip off our fingers from our hands or our hands from the arm? the same intensity of pain has been caused by China on us after it tried capturing Ladakh from us (India)," she says in Hindi.

The 'Panga' actor then reminds people of how 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in the face-off with China.

"On the other hand, 20 of our soldiers lost their lives while saving every inch of Ladakh from them. Is it fine to say that a face-off at the borders must only involve the armies and only governments, do we the norma people do not have any contribution in that," the 33-year-old actor said.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, Ranaut then urges people to boycott Chinese goods in India and support the government in its "war".

"Did we forget when Mahatma Gandhi had asked people to boycott British goods to end their rule in the country? Isn't it necessary that we take part in the war too because Ladakh is not just a piece of land, it is a very essential part of India," she said.

"Shouldn't we take a part in this and stop using all Chinese products and boycott companies in which they have invested so as to stop them from earning revenues and spending them on buying weapons and then using those weapons on our soldiers? Isn't this our responsibility to support our soldiers and our government," added.

Kangana ends the video by taking a pledge to become 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) and make India win.

"So, we take this pledge that we will become atmanirbhar (self-reliant) and will completely boycott Chinese goods and make India win by taking part in this war. Jai Hind," the 'Queen' actor said.

"#KanganaRanaut condemns the brutal Chinese attack on the Indian Army in Ladakh & calls the nation to not forget the sacrifice of our martyrs & treat this as an attack on the nation. To honor the supreme sacrifice of our Bravehearts & to teach China a lesson, it's time," tweeted the actor's team along with the video.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the violent face-off in Galwan Valley on June 15 after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

