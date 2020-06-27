STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Shekhar Suman's legal notice to director for recording play without his consent

He has also mentioned the ticketing portal BookMyShow in his legal notice, which he sent on June 26.

Published: 27th June 2020 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Shekhar Suman

Shekhar Suman (PTI Photo)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Shekhar Suman has launched legal proceedings against writer, director and producer Saif Hyder Hassan for recording "Ek Mulaqaat", claiming that the latter recorded the play without his consent and knowledge.

He has also mentioned the ticketing portal BookMyShow in his legal notice, which he sent on June 26.

Suman and Hassan had collaborated together for "Ek Mulaqaat", for which they toured Dubai, Singapore, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Ludhiana, Indore and New Delhi. The play, also featuring Deepti Naval, was launched in 2014.

The notice sent by the actor's advocate Ajatshatru Singh via registered post to Hassan places on record the infringement of copyright and violation of intellectual property rights, with a restraining order on the distribution of "Ek Mulaqaat" on any digital platform without mutual consent.

The notice states that the agreement entered by both the actors at the time of signing was for the play to be exclusively performed only in the theatres with no agreement with respect to webcast or broadcast.

"I have explored theatre for the sheer passion of it and I will not permit any party to jeopardise my career. The director had recorded the entire play during one of the performances without my consent and knowledge. It is an industry norm that the technical set-up required for a web or theatrical telecast differs considerably with the set-up allocated for a live stage performance," Shekhar said, talking about his legal action.

"Moreover this is a sheer violation of the performers right under Section 38A of the Copyright Act, 1957, as I have not authorised the director to record, store and webcast my work and there is no written agreement to the effect. When the public advertisements were noticed by me three days ago, I had personally communicated my concerns to the team of bookmyshow.com, who specified that the director had given an undertaking stating that all the rights to publish and commercialise the digital version of the play were vested in him," he said while explaining why he opted for the legal route.

He continued: "It is pertinent to mention that I have never formally authorised the director to publish my work on any portal and nor has the director bothered to apprise me in this regard, and selling the same to any digital portal on false pretense of having digital rights tantamount to fraud under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. Further, any such assurance is nothing but an act of misrepresentation and cheating.

The director is liable to pay Rs 15 lakh towards the income generated by him from advertisement and digital use of the play without any authorisation within one week as the income is nothing but royalty. If the director fails to comply with the directives then I will be constrained to initiate all such legal measures available in this regard including but not limited to initiating civil and criminal proceedings against him."

It is being claimed that the director also defaulted in payment of the remuneration of the actors, which was addressed by the actors on repeated instances, following which the actors stopped performing the play in 2018.

The play is scheduled to be webcast on the website of the ticketing platform later this month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ek Mulaqaat Shekhar Suman Saif Hyder Hassan
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp