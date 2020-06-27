STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Was clear that I'd back genuine talent: Anushka Sharma on production venture, Clean Slate Films

The actress, who comes from an army background, always rooted for talented people.

Actress-producer Anushka Sharma

Actress-producer Anushka Sharma (Photo | Anushka Sharma Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: She made her debut in Hindi cinema in 2008 with "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi" having no backing in Bollywood. Actress-producer Anushka Sharma minces no words when she says she was clear that she would back genuine talent in her ventures.

"I have had a very interesting journey in Bollywood and I have tried to apply these important learnings from my experiences for my production company with (her brother) Karnesh. Right from my debut film, I worked really hard so that I could get a chance to collaborate with some of the best filmmakers of our country. My desire was to always try and work with the best writers and directors," said Anushka, who started her own production house Clean Slate Films, when she was 25.

The actress, who comes from an army background, always rooted for talented people.

"When I became a producer at 25, I was clear that I would back genuinely talented people who give their everything to make a mark with their raw talent and who are looking for a foot into the business of films," she added.

Anushka's brother Karnesh says they wanted to work with fresh talent. "We have continuously done so with actors, directors and technicians. The energy and fresh ideas that new talent bring to the project is invigorating and we intend to keep doing the same. We are also very passionate about chasing stories that are off the beaten track and keep searching for such ideas that push the envelope."

Anushka and Karnesh has backed popular projects like "NH10", "Pari", "Phillauri", "Paatal Lok" and the most recent "Bulbbul".

"Along with all the success that our projects have witnessed, which we are very proud of, for us what matters most is that we have been the studio that has tried to constantly discover fresh talent," Anushka said.

The actress stressed that she would continue with this endeavour. "Because we feel the more we have varied voices in the industry, the fresher it will become in ideas and attitude, and we will produce more clutter-breaking content and artistes, which is definitely necessary."

