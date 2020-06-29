STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne rescheduled to October amid COVID-19 pandemic

This month, the festival is starting a new event, the IFFM Film Club, featuring some of the leading filmmakers in India discussing their work.

Published: 29th June 2020 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

IFFM Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange

IFFM Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange

By PTI

MELBOURNE: The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has announced that the 2020 edition has been pushed ahead, with dates rescheduled from August to October due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

IFFM 2020's program will be devised in line with public health guidance, with plans for a compact schedule taking place over a week from October 30 to November 7. "The festival is retaining the Short Film Competition and the popular dance competition (to be held on October 31, pending easing of restrictions) but the much anticipated IFFM Awards Gala will be postponed till 2021," the organisers said in a statement.

This month, the festival is starting a new event, the IFFM Film Club, featuring some of the leading filmmakers in India discussing their work. Functioning like a book club, the festival will ask participants to watch a classic film, and then have an opportunity to discuss the film at the virtual film club with the filmmaker.

IFFM Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said this is an attempt for film lovers to stay "engaged, entertained and educated" while at home in these unprecedented times. "We already have a strong lineup of filmmakers from various parts of India. Well-known film journalist Rajeev Masand will moderate the session as he opens the film and its maker to a world of questions from curious fans," he said.

Minister for Creative Industries, Martin Foley, praised IFFM team for their efforts. "Social distancing doesn't mean social disconnection and through the screen we can continue to be inspired by stories and perspectives from across the globe. I applaud the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne team for its commitment to continuing to bring the IFFM spirit to film lovers and for pivoting to a new model for 2020 in response to these challenging times," he said.

In its previous editions, the festival has hosted masterclasses with acclaimed filmmakers including Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar, Rima Das, Zoya Akhtar, Onir, Kabir Khan among others.

Earlier this year, IFFM hosted an event where superstar Shah Rukh Khan awarded the four-year scholarship named after him to Gopika Kottantharayil Bhasi from Thrissur (Kerala), as a part of the festival's long association with Melbourne's La Trobe University.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne IFFM 2020 COVID19 IFFM 2020 new dates IFFM Film Club Mitu Bhowmick Lange
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp