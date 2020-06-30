India’s top dancer to be chosen through online voting

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: 'Home Dancer', an online dance competition spanning five weeks, hosted its finale on Monday evening on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Ten of the best participants competed for the ultimate Home Dancer of India. The Grand Finale episode featured power-packed performances by Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez along with the most popular television artistes, Erica Fernandes, Monalisa and Rithvik Dhanjani. Bringing the wittiest friends of television industry together, the grand finale has Rithvik Dhanjani co-hosting with host Karan Wahi for the audience.

Jacqueline danced on fire with a special performance on ‘Hungama Ho Gaya’. The episode also marks the coming together of television’s leading ladies Erica Fernandes a.k.a Prerna of Kasauti Zindagi Ki and Monalisa a.k.a Dayan of Nazar for the first time ever for a dance off on the retro hit song ‘Yeh Mera Dil’.

Upping the entertainment quotient of the finale of Home Dancer, Rithvik Dhanjani, known for his spontaneity, wit and his undying love for dance, gave company to host and friend Karan Wahi along with judges and choreographers Chandni Srivastava and Sushant Pujari in a fun engaging banter as they talked about and showcase performances of the 10 shortlisted Home Dancers who have stolen their hearts and made it to the extavagant Grand Finale.

Jacqueline shared, “It’s been a wonderful journey and feels like the grand finale of Home Dancer is just the beginning of something amazing that Disney+ Hotstar has introduced. Connecting with the audience through my work, be it movies or song releases, has always brought a smile to my face and I’m glad that even during the lockdown I was able to continue to do that in a different yet engaging way through Home Dancer.”

Actor Monalisa said, “I’m very fond of dancing; in fact I have been a home dancer myself these days. The concept of the show is what I related to the most given that I have been dancing from the comfort of my home and sharing my dance videos on social media. Dancing brings joy for me and I had a great time dancing again but this time for the grand finale of Home Dancer. It’s the first time Erica and I got together for a dance performance.”