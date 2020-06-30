STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vivek Oberoi turns producer with thriller 'Iti'

Published: 30th June 2020 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Vivek Oberoi on Tuesday announced that he is set to make his debut as a producer with high-concept thriller titled "Iti- Can You Solve Your Own Murder".

The whodunit thriller will be directed by Vishal Mishra, who has previously helmed on films "Coffee With D" (2017) and "Hotel Milan" (2018).

"Iti" will be produced by the actor's banner Oberoi Mega Entertainment, Mandiraa Entertainment and Girish Johar.

It is creatively backed by Prernaa Arora.

The 43-year-old actor said he trusts Vishal's vision and liked the idea so much that he decided to back the project.

"I'm sure it's going to be an exciting journey with Prernaa, team Mandiraa and Girish. We hope to present an engaging piece of cinema to the audiences with this," Vivek said in a statement.

The film revolves around a woman who is racing against time to solve her own murder.

The project is expected to go on floors by October and release in the first quarter of 2021.

"I'm super excited and keen to share this story with our audiences. Vishal is a very gifted talent and we are pretty sure that with this film, we have a winner on our hands," Johar said.

Vivek's last Bollywood big screen appearance was in 2019's "PM Narendra Modi". He was also seen in season two of Amazon Prime Video's thriller "Inside Edge".

