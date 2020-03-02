Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1.5 crore to provide shelter to transgenders in Chennai

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 1.5 crore for building home for transgenders, an initiative started by his "Laxmmi Bomb" director Raghav Lawrence's charitable trust.

Lawrence took to Facebook to thank the 52-year-old Bollywood actor.

"Our trust is now entering into its 15th year. We wanted to celebrate this 15th year by initiating a new project for uplifting transgenders by providing shelter for them. Our trust has provided the land and we were looking forward to raise funds for the building, so during 'Laxmmi Bomb' shoot I was talking to Akshay sir about the trust projects and transgender's home, immediately after hearing this without even me asking he told he will donate Rs 1.5 cores for building transgender's home."

"I consider everyone who helps as god, so now Akshay Kumar sir is a god for us. I thank him for lending his huge support for this project. Our trust's next vision is to uplift transgenders and provide shelter for them all over India with Akshay Kumar's sir support. I thank him in behalf of all transgenders," the director posted on Facebook.

"Laxmmi Bomb" is a remake of 2011's Tamil horror comedy "Kanchana".

Produced by Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios, Tusshar Kapoor and Shabina Khan, the movie also features Kiara Advani.