Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback picture from mahurat of 'Amar Akbar Anthony'

The actor shared a monochrome picture on Twitter featuring director Manmohan Desai and actors Vinod Khanna, Parveen Babi, Shabana Azmi, Neetu Singh, Dharmendra and himself.

Published: 02nd March 2020 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan in a still from 'Amar Akbar Anthony'.

Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan in a still from 'Amar Akbar Anthony'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Starting the day with a blast from the past, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday morning shared a throwback picture from the day of the mahurat of 'Amar Akbar Anthony'.

The actor who is quite active on Twitter shared a monochrome picture on the platform featuring legends of the industry including director Manmohan Desai and actors Vinod Khanna, Parveen Babi, Shabana Azmi, Neetu Singh, Dharmendra and himself.

"Mahurat of 'Amar Akbar Anthony' .. from right Man ji ( Manmohan Desai); a bowed headed AB; Parveen Babi; Shabana Azmi; Neetu Singh; Vinod Khanna; Dharam Ji who gave the clap," he tweeted along with the picture.

Further heaping praises on the film, the 77-year-old superstar said, "AAA, ran 25 weeks in 25 theatres in one city alone - MUMBAI .. all India imagine!"

The iconic flick 'Amar Akbar Anthony' became a landmark in the history of Indian cinema by running for 25 weeks in 25 theatres alone in Mumbai.

Today, when the movie has completed over 42 years, it is still counted among the cult films that every generation must watch.

Helmed by Manmohan Desai, the legendary film released in 1977. 'Amar Akbar Anthony' featured the top actors of the time - Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Neetu Singh and Parveen Babi.

