Home Entertainment Hindi

Deepika Padukone cancels Paris Fashion Week trip due to coronavirus scare

The actress was invited by luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton to attend their show at the Paris Fashion Week, which is due to run till March 3.

Published: 02nd March 2020 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Deepika Padukone has called off her plans to attend the ongoing Paris Fashion Week owing to the global coronavirus outbreak.

The actress was invited by luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton to attend their show at the Paris Fashion Week, which is due to run till March 3.

The actress had to cancel her trip due to the recent developments about the growing coronavirus epidemic.

"Deepika Padukone was scheduled to travel to France to attend Louis Vuitton's FW2020 show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week but has had to cancel her trip with news coming in that the coronavirus epidemic has now entered a new stage in France," said an official spokesperson for the actress.

The actress will next be seen in "83" as Romi Dev.

"83" traces Kapil's captaincy in leading the Indian cricket team to defeat the West Indies in the World Cup final in 1983. Ranveer Singh will essay Kapil's role in the film, directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Reliance Entertainment.

She will also be seen in the official Hindi remake of the Rober De Niro-Anne Hathaway starrer Hollywood comedy hit, "The Intern". It also stars Rishi Kapoor, and is slated to release in 2021.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deepika Padukone Paris Fashion Week Coronavirus Coronavirus outbreak
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp