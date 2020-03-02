Home Entertainment Hindi

I am drawn to real-life stories, says director Sooni Taraporevala

​Sooni feels Bollywood is finally getting the portrayal of the city right, with films like Gully Boy doing well.

Published: 02nd March 2020 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

A Still from 'Yeh Ballet'

A still from 'Yeh Ballet'

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

Sooni Taraporevala, the writer of the Oscar-nominated Salaam Bombay! says her love for Mumbai is evergrowing. Her latest Netflix directorial, Yeh Ballet, based on the VR documentary of the same name helmed by her three years ago, happens in her beloved city.

“Though years have rolled on, certain parts of Mumbai remain the same. They look just as they did during my childhood. I really wish they remain unchanged in the future too,” she says.

Sooni feels Bollywood is finally getting the portrayal of the city right, with films like Gully Boy doing well. This is a far cry from the days when only gangster films would be set in Mumbai.

“Mumbai has amazing diversity, and yet, you find unity everywhere. There is a reason why my lead Manish Chauhan and his father’s character in the film, offer prayers in a chapel, mosque and temple before entering their house. This is the true face of the city. People here are majorly welcoming and loving,” she says. Quizzed about the inclusion of the Hindu and Muslim extremism angle in the film, she answers, “Well, that is just two or three scenes out of 152. It is a minor part. The extremists aren’t the main characters. I just placed them to touch upon these topics.”

Yeh Ballet is a fictionalised story based on the real-life of two Mumbai boys Manish Chauhan and Amiruddin Shah, who got a free scholarship to international ballet schools because of their outstanding talent.

Asked about the marriage of fact and fiction, and how she manages to get the balance right, she says, “I’ve always found myself drawn towards real-life stories. Most stories I write turn out to be based on real incidents. Salaam Bombay too was based on a true story. I researched a lot, added my imagination to the story, gave it a film screenplay format with an opening, middle point and climax. I make sure that all characters have an arc.”

How different was it for her to make the same project twice, first as a documentary and then as a film?

“The first step in converting a documentary to a feature film is adding relatable emotions to the script. The viewers feel invested only when there is drama going on,” she says. Sooni adds that the life of the two kids already had a lot of drama going on.

“Manish had to step out of his home to pursue dancing. He slept in the storage area of the dance class, swept the floors over there to earn money and bathed using processed AC water almost every day. This story inherently has all the vital emotions to keep the audience hooked to the screens. I only had to finetune it as a story and fit it within a format to reach a wider audience.”

Yehuda Maor, the ballet master in the real story seemed a calm and composed man, compared to Julian Sands’ Saul Aaron (a fictitious version of Yehuda). He is also seen to rant a lot about being in India, before the final changeover in the climax. Asked if that would affect the way the outsiders perceive India, she refuses.

“I don’t see it that way. The meltdown episodes of Julian are supposed to be a joke on the character itself and not on our country. I placed it in the script only for comic relief. But in the end, he chooses to stay back in India, even after the boys leave to the US. That’s the kind of influence our country has on foreigners.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sooni Taraporevala Salaam Bombay Netflix Yeh Ballet Bollywood
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp