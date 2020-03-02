Shooting of Akshay Kumar’s 'Laxmmi Bomb' wrapped up

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Raghava Lawrence is making his Bollywood directorial debut with Laxmmi Bomb, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead.



The latest update is that the shooting for the film, which also stars Kiara Advani, has been wrapped up.

Producer Shabina Khan shared the news on social media. Produced by Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios and Tusshar Kapoor, Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of Lawrence’s 2011 film, Kanchana, which starred him in the lead role.



The horror film with liberal doses of comedy is part of Lawrence’s Muni franchise.



Laxmmi Bomb, which is slated for a May 22 release, also features Ashwini Kalsekar, Sharad Kelkar, Manu Rishi, and Ayesha Raza.