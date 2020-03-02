Slimy stones and a wine glass: Mahima Bhatia's road to photography

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mahima Bhatia, a graduate from the Sri Venkateshwara College of Delhi, was always inclined towards arts, people, and emotions. So much so, that she went on to form a Photography Club during her college days itself.



Of course, it comes as no surprise then, that she later went on to establish her own venture – MBP, Mahima Bhatia Photography, which today, is counted among the top names in wedding photography. She has also completed a professional course in photography from the reputed, New York Film Academy.

Mahima and Harsh Bhatia

of MBP photography.

Mahima was eventually joined by Harsh, her husband in the business. After having spent about five years in marketing, Harsh found his calling in cinematography, when he got to capture, people in their most emotional moments.



Harsh is one of those directors who puts people at ease immediately, which also reflects in the work he does. He also loves to infuse infusing humour and fun element in whatever he does. Mahima and Harsh met in 2005, when they were still in school, who got married in 2018.



These two best-friends, are determined to capture every couple’s story in the most beautiful way possible. While Mahima, takes care of photography, Harsh handles the cinema division in MBP. They use 5DMk 3 and 5Dmark4 for their compositions. Here, Mahima tells us about their most challenging wedding shots.



This was shot at in Corbett’s famous Kosi river flowing near Taj Corbett Resort & Spa, Uttarakhand.



We the photographers and the couple made a human chain towards the stone the couple is seated at. It was difficult to set foot in the river, the stones were all slimy leading up to the big stone. It was also challenging the camera in one hand.



The most amazing aspect of the bride was she gave me a free hand and didn’t fluster with all these problems. I later told her you have spoilt me. This was shot in October 2019.



It was from the wedding of the same girl we were booked for Corbett. Here, we included her sister with her to-be groom who were also going to be married on the same day.



This was done at Taj Mansingh, Delhi at their reception. We were laughing and chilling with the couple and one of the photographers in my team suggested that we should have a silhouette wine glass look.



So we use a flash modifier called Magmod (name of the company). I used a red-coloured gel and then a maggrid on top of it to create the red background for the silhouette. The couples were friendly and gave us the liberty to be creative. This was also clicked in October 2019.