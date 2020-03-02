Home Entertainment Hindi

Slimy stones and a wine glass: Mahima Bhatia's road to photography

After having spent about five years in marketing, Harsh, Mahima's husband, found his calling in cinematography, when he got to capture, people in their most emotional moments.

Published: 02nd March 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

It was from the wedding of the same girl we were booked for Corbett.

It was from the wedding of the same girl we were booked for Corbett.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mahima Bhatia, a graduate from the Sri Venkateshwara College of Delhi, was always inclined towards arts, people, and emotions. So much so, that she went on to form a Photography Club during her college days itself.

Of course, it comes as no surprise then, that she later went on to establish her own venture – MBP, Mahima Bhatia Photography, which today, is counted among the top names in wedding photography. She has also completed a professional course in photography from the reputed, New York Film Academy.

Mahima and Harsh Bhatia
of MBP photography.

Mahima was eventually joined by Harsh, her husband in the business. After having spent about five years in marketing, Harsh found his calling in cinematography, when he got to capture, people in their most emotional moments.

Harsh is one of those directors who puts people at ease immediately, which also reflects in the work he does. He also loves to infuse infusing humour and fun element in whatever he does. Mahima and Harsh met in 2005, when they were still in school, who got married in 2018.

These two best-friends, are determined to capture every couple’s story in the most beautiful way possible. While Mahima, takes care of photography, Harsh handles the cinema division in MBP. They use 5DMk 3 and 5Dmark4 for their compositions. Here, Mahima tells us about their most challenging wedding shots.


This was shot at in Corbett’s famous Kosi river flowing near Taj Corbett Resort & Spa, Uttarakhand.

We the photographers and the couple made a human chain towards the stone the couple is seated at. It was difficult to set foot in the river, the stones were all slimy leading up to the big stone. It was also challenging the camera in one hand.

The most amazing aspect of the bride was she gave me a free hand and didn’t fluster with all these problems. I later told her you have spoilt me. This was shot in October 2019. 


It was from the wedding of the same girl we were booked for Corbett. Here, we included her sister with her to-be groom who were also going to be married on the same day.

This was done at Taj Mansingh, Delhi at their reception. We were laughing and chilling with the couple and one of the photographers in my team suggested that we should have a silhouette wine glass look.

So we use a flash modifier called Magmod (name of the company). I used a red-coloured gel and then a maggrid on top of it to create the red background for the silhouette. The couples were friendly and gave us the liberty to be creative. This was also clicked in October 2019. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahima Bhatia Photography Sri Venkateshwara College
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp