'Something new': 'Housefull 4' actress Kriti Sanon's new tattoo causes frenzy among fans, see picture!

'The start of something new,' Kriti captioned her photo, in which she sports an off-shoulder top that partially shows her tattoo.

Published: 02nd March 2020 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kriti Sanon gave a glimpse of her new tattoo on Instagram, leaving fans wondering about the "something new" aspect in her life.

"The start of something new," Kriti captioned her photo, in which she sports an off-shoulder top that partially shows her tattoo.

The start of something new.. #Inked

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

It seems that the tattoo is a "K", the first letter of her name. She wants to keep it a mystery as she has strategically placed her top to make it look like just a "V" in the photograph.

The "Panipat" star also added the hashtag "inked" to her tattoo announcement post.

At the moment, she is overwhelmed to work with "Luka Chuppi" director Laxman Utekar on "Mimi".

"It's so nostalgic to be shooting with Laxman Sir and Maddock films on the day 'Luka Chuppi' released for another super special film 'Mimi'. 'Luka Chuppi' was on the subject of live-in relationship. 'Mimi' on the other hand deals with surrogacy in a unique way," Kriti said earlier.

"Mimi" narrates the story of a young aspiring actress who is a dancer in Mandawa and how she ends up being a surrogate for a couple. According to reports, Kriti has put on about 15 kilos to get into the skin of her character.

Inspired by the 2010 Marathi movie "Mala Aai Vhhaychy", "Mimi" also features actors Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. Kriti will also be seen in "Bachchan Pandey" opposite Akshay Kumar.

