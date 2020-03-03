Home Entertainment Hindi

A 'Tickling' win at Films 4Change 2020 for Miranda House

The first day began with the screening of seven short films produced and directed by students from various colleges of Delhi and NCR. 

Film personalities Deepti Naval with Prakash Jha at Films 4Change 2020

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A two-day film festival, Films 4Change 2020, was held recently at the Film Division auditorium on Mahadev Road. Short film Tickling made by Miranda House won the best film in this festival while Andher Nagary bagged the second and Croaking Frog the third prize. The winners were awarded a cash prize and a citation. 

The festival concluded with the special show of Prakash Jha's much talked film Pareeksha. The screening was followed by a discussion on the issues raised by the film in conversation with Jha. Others who attended the festival included actors Deepti Naval, Adil Hussain and Anupriya Goenka. "Cinema is a tool to change the society. Making a meaningful cinema always gives new direction of our society," said Jha. 

The day also saw a discussion on cinema and society, which had film critics Amitabh Parasar, Utpal Borpujari and Saibal Chatarjee as participants.  Prior to this Adil Hussain conducted an acting workshop for the aspiring students from Delhi University. 

“This is a festival as well as a forum to showcase and document various social issues through the work of both iconic as well as emerging filmmakers from India and across the world,” said Festival Founder Manish Jha.

Comments

