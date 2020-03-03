Home Entertainment Hindi

Aboard the Indie revolution

Stressing on the fact that the film is coming at a time when remixes have become a norm, Rahman said he is very grateful for the positive feedback that people are giving it.

Published: 03rd March 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

AR Rahman (Earnings: 94.8 crore)

Musician AR Rahman

By Heena Khandelwal
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While many English indie musicians in the country lament about the lack of support or exposure for greater and bigger avenues to showcase their talent, they can take heart from the fact that they have the assistance of one of the biggest names in Indian music. AR Rahman, the versatile musical genius, is now detouring to areas that promise to expand the horizons for him personally, as well as help potentially change the fortunes of the indie music scene in the country. We are talking about the 53-year-old maestro’s collaboration with NEXA through his media venture Qyuki Digital Media, which is targeted especially at indie musicians who produce English songs.

Although regional indie music has its own niche for its respective languages, English indie music, despite the all-encompassing appeal of the language, is still struggling to break new ground, with only a few names able to break into general public conscience every year.

Talking about the relevance of English in the indie space, Rahman says, “You always see great musicians from India, no? They were all English musicians who eventually started making music in Hindi, Tamil and other languages. When you make music in English, there is a possibility of going international since it is the common language in the world. In India, where we are separated by so many languages, the only language that actually unites us is English. And, while many see it as a language that came from the British, it is also a source of knowledge.”

But is English music suffering a marginalised existence in India? Rahman shares his thoughts, while raising a pertinent question: “In English music, where people from Canada, South Africa, Singapore and other countries have achieved recognition, Indians lack the exposure. Are we doing enough to nurture talent in English indie music space or are we denying them the fame?”

Perhaps this is why he was very intrigued when the NEXA collaboration offer came to him. “I thought, ‘Wow! It’s a great idea, let’s do it and let’s find out what happens!’” he reflected, speaking at the launch of You Got Me, a video song that he composed and arranged as a part of the Nexa Music project. The vocals are by him, along with four winners of the first edition of Nexa’s music hunt  – Nisa Shetty, Simetri, Protyay (Heat Sink), Jonathan and Pelenuo, and Hriday Gattani.

When asked if the initiative would be limited to the English language or if it would, at some point, extend to regional artistes, Rahman said, “This is mainly for English Indian artistes, as they don’t get an opportunity. They are all underground. Some of them are coming up, which is great. There is nothing wrong with regional artistes, we all love them, but some of the expressions in the English language are simpler and more universal.” Rahman has also turned a writer and producer with the movie 99 Songs, a musical romance that follows the journey of a young man named Jay, whose life centres around music and his girlfriend Sophie. The film features 15 original tracks. 

Stressing on the fact that the film is coming at a time when remixes have become a norm, Rahman said he is very grateful for the positive feedback that people are giving it. The film premiered at the 24th Busan International Film Festival in the ‘Open Cinema’ category in October last year, and got a standing ovation. “While we are excited, we are also very scared about its reception,” admits Rahman, who is looking forward to its release here. When asked about the date, Rahman points the finger towards Jio Studios, who is presenting the film. “You should ask Jio and torture them to do it,” he says with a laughs.

The Oscar-winning singer-composer is also collaborating with Mani Ratnam on the historical drama, Ponniyin Selvan. Talking about the film, where he is composing the film score and soundtrack, Rahman says, “It is an epic film and required a lot of work and research. We worked for almost six months on the music. We even went to Bali to write some of the songs. Mani Ratnam wanted a particular sound, which is unique to the movie but at the same time relatable, and we had to work really hard to get that. It is my most difficult film.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bollywood AR Rahman
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp