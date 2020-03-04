Affordable art in a dipping economy by Saurabh Singhvi

Bhumika Popli By

Express News Service

As economies around the world and in India face tough times, it is important that the option of affordable art is promoted. In India, there is always demand for works by the Masters and senior artists. Hence, we got this idea where collectors and art enthusiasts can view, appreciate and collect works of celebrated Indian artists at affordable prices,” says Saurabh Singhvi, Director, Art Magnum Gallery, on the first edition of Affordable Masters, an exhibition sale of artworks between Rs 60,000 to Rs 20 lakh.

Top highlights at this Delhi showcasing are MF Husain’s sketches, FN Souza and Krishen Khanna’s drawings, KG Subramanyan’s watercolours, and Jamini Roy’s works in different mediums. On view, are also distinct calendar artworks by Ganesh Haloi and Jogen Chowdhury.



“Chowdhury’s and KG Subramnayan terracotta plates are also on display in this first edition,” informs Singhvi. Pointing at how Husain’s artworks under Rs 20 lakh will be a surprise to many, given the popularity of the Modernist, Singhvi says, “Most of us recognise Husain’s artworks to be big canvases. But he also did smaller ink-on-paper and watercolour-on-paper works that are available in the forthcoming exhibition at a low price (Rs 5,00,000) as compared to his large works.”

Most of the artworks, Singhvi notes, are sourced from renowned private collections. Two wearable scarves made in collaboration with designer label Satya Paul in 2005, featuring Raza’s paintings, will also be on display.



“Around 100 scarves were made during that time, and the ones we will display in the show are signed by both Paul and Raza.”

Singhvi explains that this move at making art more accessible has always been the need of the hour. The art market is essentially a buyer’s market and hence the margins for galleries are thinner than ever. Marketing an artwork is as challenging as other commodities, as artworks too have found their presence online.



“It’s tough to get the buyers at the galleries. Just like other commodities, people expect art also to come to them. However, it is critical for the future of art in India to somehow get art lovers back to the galleries and we are doing our bit in achieving this goal.”



A seasoned collector himself, Singhvi cautions people against fakes, saying, “The issue of fakes is a very serious challenge. It becomes very important for galleries to be cautious and know their sources well.”



On: March 7 to April 4

At: Art Magnum, Sri Aurobindo Marg, New Delhi