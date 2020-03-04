Home Entertainment Hindi

Affordable art in a dipping economy by Saurabh Singhvi

A new exhibition cum sale in the capital city lets you pocket artworks by Indian Masters for below Rs 20 lakh.

Published: 04th March 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Singhvi explains that this move at making art more accessible has always been the need of the hour.

Singhvi explains that this move at making art more accessible has always been the need of the hour.

By Bhumika Popli
Express News Service

As economies around the world and in India face tough times, it is important that the option of affordable art is promoted. In India, there is always demand for works by the Masters and senior artists. Hence, we got this idea where collectors and art enthusiasts can view, appreciate and collect works of celebrated Indian artists at affordable prices,” says Saurabh Singhvi, Director, Art Magnum Gallery, on the first edition of Affordable Masters, an exhibition sale of artworks between Rs 60,000 to Rs 20 lakh.

Top highlights at this Delhi showcasing are MF Husain’s sketches, FN Souza and Krishen Khanna’s drawings, KG Subramanyan’s watercolours, and Jamini Roy’s works in different mediums. On view, are also distinct calendar artworks by Ganesh Haloi and Jogen Chowdhury.

“Chowdhury’s and KG Subramnayan terracotta plates are also on display in this first edition,” informs Singhvi. Pointing at how Husain’s artworks under Rs 20 lakh will be a surprise to many, given the popularity of the Modernist, Singhvi says, “Most of us recognise Husain’s artworks to be big canvases. But he also did smaller ink-on-paper and watercolour-on-paper works that are available in the forthcoming exhibition at a low price (Rs 5,00,000) as compared to his large works.”

Most of the artworks, Singhvi notes, are sourced from renowned private collections. Two wearable scarves made in collaboration with designer label Satya Paul in 2005, featuring Raza’s paintings, will also be on display.

“Around 100 scarves were made during that time, and the ones we will display in the show are signed by both Paul and Raza.”

Singhvi explains that this move at making art more accessible has always been the need of the hour. The art market is essentially a buyer’s market and hence the margins for galleries are thinner than ever. Marketing an artwork is as challenging as other commodities, as artworks too have found their presence online.

“It’s tough to get the buyers at the galleries. Just like other commodities, people expect art also to come to them. However, it is critical for the future of art in India to somehow get art lovers back to the galleries and we are doing our bit in achieving this goal.”

A seasoned collector himself, Singhvi cautions people against fakes, saying, “The issue of fakes is a very serious challenge. It becomes very important for galleries to be cautious and know their sources well.” 

On: March 7 to April 4
At: Art Magnum, Sri Aurobindo Marg, New Delhi

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Art Magnum Gallery Saurabh Singhvi
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp