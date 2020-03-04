Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots becomes last film to play at Japanese theatre

By Express News Service

Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots became the last film to play at an Osaka theatre, which was shut down recently. The organisers of the Japanese theatre tweeted on Saturday: The last show of Fuse Line Cinemas, 15:30 times today. It will be fine. 131 guests! It is housefull! Thank you!’

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots was the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2009. The film told the story of three engineering students struggling through India’s high-pressure education system.



The comedy-drama, which also starred R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor Khan, was released in Japan in 2013. It was subsequently awarded the Grand Prize at Japan’s Videoyasan Awards and was also nominated for the Japan Academy Awards.

Aamir Khan’s movies enjoy considerable popularity across the globe. His 2016 release, Dangal, had earned close to Rs. 2000 crore in China. Meanwhile, 3 Idiots was remade in Mexican in 2017 as 3 idiots.