Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Dhanush's 'Atrangi Re' goes on floors!

"Atrangi Re" has been written by National Award winner Himanshu Sharma, who last worked with Rai on "Zero"

'Atrangi Re' marks the first film in which the trio of Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush will be seen sharing the screen space.

'Atrangi Re' marks the first film in which the trio of Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush will be seen sharing the screen space.

MUMBAI: "Atrangi Re", starring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, is slated to hit the theatres next year on Valentine's Day weekend, the makers announced on Thursday.

Production on the film, directed by Aanand L Rai, is underway.

It is a joint production by Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Cape Of Good Films.

"The beginning of a new journey! @AanandLRai's directorial #AtrangiRe starring @AkshayKumar, @DhanushKRaja & #SaraAliKhan goes on floors today! "Presented by @itsbhushankumar's @Tseries @cypplofficial & #CapeOfGoodFilms, the film is written by #HimanshuSharma & an @arrahman musical.

The film will be releasing on Valentine's Weekend," the tweet shared on official T-Series account read.

Kumar on Thursday shared the picture of a clapper board kept next to pooja offerings on Twitter and made a formal announcement about the beginning of the shoot.

"Our next collaboration with @aanandlrai #AtrangiRe starring @dhanushkraja, #SaraAliKhan & @akshaykumar goes on floors today," tweeted Kumar.

"The film which is an @arrahman musical and written by #HimanshuSharma will release on Valentine's 2021. My best wishes to the entire team,"

The film, which reunites Dhanush and Aanand after their 2013 critical hit "Raanjhanaa", will feature Akshay in a "special role".

Sara is playing the female lead in the movie. She had earlier taken to Instagram to post pictures of the trio.

"Atrangi Re" has been written by National Award winner Himanshu Sharma, who last worked with Rai on "Zero" (2018).

Oscar-winner AR Rahman will be scoring the music.

