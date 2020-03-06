Sidharth Malhotra to star in Thadam remake

By Express News Service

It’s official. Sidharth Malhotra will star in a double role in the Hindi remake of Thadam. The film will be directed by Vardhan Ketkar and go on floors in Delhi in May. The as-yet-untitled project is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani. The duo had previously bankrolled Kabir Singh (2019). They are also collaborating on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming next.

Released in 2019, Thadam was a romantic action-thriller written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Built around a murder investigation, the film starred Arun Vijay in the dual roles of a wealthy businessman and a gambling thief. Talking about the remake, Bhushan shares, “When Murad bhai mentioned Thadam and post-reading the Hindi script, it was an instant yes from my side. It was a unanimous choice to get Sidharth on board as a lead and he will surprise the audience. (Debutant) Vardhan has worked with one of the best directors in the industry and he is apt to lead this project.”

Murad adds, “I saw Thadam in its release week and absolutely loved it, especially after knowing it’s based on real incidents. So much so that I approached the Tamil makers and immediately bought the rights for the Hindi remake.”