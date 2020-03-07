Home Entertainment Hindi

Instagram star Shobhita Rana and Rakul Preet’s brother to debut in Bollywood with Ram Rajya

In Nitesh Rai’s Ram Rajya, she plays a pivotal role. The film talks of the need to create Ram Rajya (land of Ram), where there is no place for terrorism, hate, indiscipline and rationalism. 

By Express News Service

Instagram sensation Shobhita Rana, who shot to fame down South following a stint in Tamil and Telugu commercials, is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the film Ram Rajya. The film also marks the debut of actor Rakul Preet Singh’s brother, Aman Preet Singh and features television actor Salman Shaikh.
Shobhita is known for her appearance in the 2014 Punjabi rom-com Ishq Brandy, and other projects such as Cannada Di Flight and Gollu Aur Pappu.

Aman Preet Singh

“The movie revolves around three central characters, and Shobhita is one of them. Owing to circumstances, she tries to end her life but her life takes a turn when she decides to fight against all odds and create Ram Rajya. Her character is someone who everyone can connect to,” said director Rai.

“We are trying to put out a very clear message with this movie. We want the youth of our country to learn from an early age about the fraternity,” stated writer Shivanand Sinha.

