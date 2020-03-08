Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Kiara Advani's doppelganger Kalpana Sharma is the new TikTok rage

Among Kalpana's 'talents' is recreating dialogues that Kiara's protagonist Preeti mouthed in 2019 blockbuster 'Kabir Singh'.

Published: 08th March 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

TikTok sensation Kalpana Sharma (L) and Bollywood actress Kiara Advani

TikTok sensation Kalpana Sharma (L) and Bollywood actress Kiara Advani (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: A TikTok user named Kalpana Sharma has been winning new fans on the social media app simply by cloning Bollywood actress Kiara Advani.

Among Kalpana's 'talents' is recreating dialogues that Kiara's protagonist Preeti mouthed in the 2019 blockbuster "Kabir Singh".

@kalpana044

Preeti ##preeti ##kiaraaliaadvani ##kabirsingh ##kiaraadvani

♬ original sound - i_am_aditi_dubey

While Kiara continues to go from strength to strength in Bollywood with her last year's consecutive hits "Kabir Singh" and "Good Newwz", Kalpana is winning new fans on social media by simply being a lookalike of the actress and copying her dialogues and mannerisms.

Kalpana in fact is one of many social media sensations who have become a rage just by cloning big Bollywood stars. Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor are some stars who have lookalikes aping them on various social media outlets, particularly TikTok.

ALSO READ: 'Guilty' trailer - This Netflix movie shows a gripping story featuring Kiara Advani

In fact, Katrina Kaif's clone, Alina Rai, has become so popular that she has lately even got a break in showbiz. She recently featured in a Punjabi pop music video. Some stars like Aishwarya have multiple clones on TikTok.

A few actresses who are no more -- like Sridevi and Madhubala -- have TikTok dopplegangers, too.

While on Kiara, she will soon be seen in the Netflix film "Guilty". This year, she has an impressive line-up of feature films. She will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in the horror comedy "Laxmmi Bomb", will star in the heroine-centric project "Indoo Ki Jawaani", and co-star with Sidharth Malhotra in the biopic "Shershaah", before teaming up with Kartik Aaryan in the horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".

Clearly, that should keep Kalpana busy with a whole lot of 'inspiration' in 2020!

