Anupam Kher thanks PM Modi for birthday wishes

Kher shared a picture of the postcard through which Modi extended his birthday wishes to him.

Published: 09th March 2020 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 01:40 PM

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Two days after he celebrated his birthday in New York, veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his birthday wishes.

Kher shared a picture of the postcard through which Modi extended his birthday wishes to him and tweeted, "Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodiji for sending me your warm wishes on my birthday through your App."

"It made me extremely happy. Your intent to reach out to people is humbling. I felt blessed. May you continue to inspire millions of Indians for years to come. Jai Ho!" Kher further wrote in the tweet.

Kher on Saturday celebrated the special day with veteran Hollywood actor Robert De Niro in New York.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher turns 65, celebrates it with Hollywood actor Robert De Niro

Anupam Kher is a senior actor who has featured in scores of blockbuster movies in both Indian as well as foreign cinema. Some of his notable films include, 'A Wednesday', 'Karma' and 'Saaransh'.

