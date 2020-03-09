Home Entertainment Hindi

Go ‘Chhalaang’ it! Rajkummar Rao, team send wishes to students taking exams

In the fun video, the duo addresses the stress that each student undergoes and also, shares certain tips for them to cope up with the stress, easy-learning and motivate each of them to go ‘Chahalaang’

Published: 09th March 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film 'Chhalaang'

A still from the film 'Chhalaang'

By Express News Service

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha who will be seen together in the upcoming film Chhalaang, have shared an adorable and motivating video for the students, who are appearing for their exams across the country. Going by the film’s posters which were released earlier and also featured school students in them, looks like kids play a prominent role in the film’s story and through this video message both actors are motivating all students for the ongoing exams.

The makers of the movie took to their social media and posted, “All The Best To Every Student Appearing For Their Exams! Take This Chhalaang With Your Best Efforts & Don’t Take Stress!”. Nushrat Bharucha also posted the same video and extended her wishes to the students.

In the fun video, the duo addresses the stress that each student undergoes and also, shares certain tips for them to cope up with the stress, easy-learning and motivate each of them to go ‘Chahalaang’ it, as we say it! Set against the backdrop of Haryana, actor Rajkummar plays a PT master, named Montu, in a semi-government funded school, with Nushrat Bharucha as Neelu, his love interest. Interestingly, Chhalaang will be Rajkummar Rao’s fifth collaboration with Hansal Mehta.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajkummar Rao Nushrat Bharucha Chhalaang
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp