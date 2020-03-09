Home Entertainment Hindi

Have been instinctively correct about roles I've chosen: Bhumi Pednekar

In 2020, Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in 'Durgavati' and 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare'. 

Published: 09th March 2020 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar (Photo | Bhumi Pednekar Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has delivered back to back hits with "Saand Ki Aankh", "Bala" and "Pati, Patni Aur Woh", says she has been instinctively correct about the roles that she has chosen to bring to life.

"I have been instinctively correct about the roles that I have chosen to bring to life and I'm grateful to the audiences for all the love. As an actor, only your body of work combined with the success of the films can result in more and better work and I'm truly grateful that audience and critics have loved my performances. I hope to continue doing good work and choosing the best scripts that the industry is making," Bhumi said.

ALSO READ: I am carrying a film on my shoulders the first time, says Bhumi Pednekar​ on 'Durgavati'

In 2020, Bhumi will be seen in "Durgavati" and "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare". Along with this, Bhumi will start shooting for Karan Johar's "Takht".

"It is hugely humbling that industry stalwarts are trusting me to be a part of their projects. It also adds to the responsibility but I'm only grateful that they are making me a part of their vision. It is a major validation for my craft and also my beliefs as an artist because I have only chosen films that have appealed to my core. The fact that those projects have all worked has helped me in getting my dream projects," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhumi Pednekar
India Matters
A technician at newly inaugurated virology lab of victoria hospital campus in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN,EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp