Have been instinctively correct about roles I've chosen: Bhumi Pednekar

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has delivered back to back hits with "Saand Ki Aankh", "Bala" and "Pati, Patni Aur Woh", says she has been instinctively correct about the roles that she has chosen to bring to life.

"I have been instinctively correct about the roles that I have chosen to bring to life and I'm grateful to the audiences for all the love. As an actor, only your body of work combined with the success of the films can result in more and better work and I'm truly grateful that audience and critics have loved my performances. I hope to continue doing good work and choosing the best scripts that the industry is making," Bhumi said.

In 2020, Bhumi will be seen in "Durgavati" and "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare". Along with this, Bhumi will start shooting for Karan Johar's "Takht".

"It is hugely humbling that industry stalwarts are trusting me to be a part of their projects. It also adds to the responsibility but I'm only grateful that they are making me a part of their vision. It is a major validation for my craft and also my beliefs as an artist because I have only chosen films that have appealed to my core. The fact that those projects have all worked has helped me in getting my dream projects," she said.