Randeep Hooda dislocates his knee on the sets of Radhe

By Express News Service

Randeep Hooda has dislocated his knee on the sets of the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer Radhe. The actor is currently recuperating. Randeep took to Instagram to inform his fans about his condition. Posting a selfie, he wrote:

“A selfie after a good run..trying to rehabilitate my dislocated knee that got busted on the sets of #radhe #saturdayselfie #action #movie #fitnessmotivation #fitness #health #healthylifestyle.”

Fans responded to his post wishing him a speedy recovery. One fan wrote: “Everything will heal, just give it some time.” One fan even commented: “Good work in Interstellar.” Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe stars Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The film is Salman’s Eid release this year, and is scheduled to hit theatres on May 22.

