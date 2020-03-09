Response to 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' shows India has evolved: Ayushmann Khurrana

Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is happy with the response to 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'.

A still from Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is happy with the response to "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan".

"When you do a film on a taboo topic, you have to first plan on how are you going to spread the message of the film to as many people as possible. So, for us, when we decided to take up an important subject like legitimacy of same-sex relationships, we decided to do it through humour. It is because of that decision 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' is a success today," Ayushmann said.

He says it was a very tricky subject to make a film on.

"We were very conscious that films on this subject can be very tricky to deliver to audiences. So, we decided that we will entertain them thoroughly while giving them a thought to ponder o'. I'm delighted that our crucial social message movie has done well. It has reached out to a considerable number of people and it has triggered a conversation within famil"es."

"The success of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' lies here because it deals with one of the most taboo subjects for Indian audienc's. It's success shows the India has evolved and that families are ready to come to theatres to watch films on this subject."

Ayushmann hopes many more films like "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" are made from here on and producers are ready to put their money on such important cinema.

