'Sooryavanshi' stunts performed by Akshay Kumar: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty says 90% of the action sequences in his film 'Sooryavanshi' are performed by lead actor Akshay Kumar.

A still from Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty says 90 per cent of the action sequences in his upcoming film "Sooryavanshi" are performed by lead actor Akshay Kumar.

"Firstly, 90 per cent of the action sequences are performed solely by Akshay sir. During the helicopter sequence, Akshay sir performed the stunt of jumping on a helicopter from the bike that he was riding without the support of harness, which quite shocked me and the rest of the crew," Shetty said.

"Initially, we had kept a cut in between the sequence of jumping on a helicopter from the bike, so we can fit the harness to him. But we didn't know when this man spoke with the pilot as he supported him in continuing the action sequence without the support of harness," he added.

The director spoke about the cop film during the shooting of an episode of "The Kapil Sharma Show".

During the show, host Kapil Sharma asked Akshay about his expectations from "Sooryavanshi" as his last film "Good Newwz" had also done well at the box office.

"I don't believe in this. 'Main tikey rahu, wohi important cheez hai' (sustaining is the only important thing), kyuki (because) to get a break in a film is easy whereas it is a very difficult task to sustain yourself and maintain consistency in the industry," replied Akshay.

"Sooryavanshi" also stars Katrina Kaif.

