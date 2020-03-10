Home Entertainment Hindi

Lizaa Malik bags Alt Balaji's next 'Bhai Hamara Shakt Launda'

Actress Lizaa Malik had promised her fans earlier that they would see her a lot this year on the web and in film.

Published: 10th March 2020 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Lizaa Malik

Bollywood actress Lizaa Malik (Photo | Lizaa Malik Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Lizaa Malik will feature in Alt Balaji's upcoming web series "Bhai Hamara Shakt Launda", as per sources.

The insiders said that the news is confirmed and that she has shot in Mumbai and Jalandhar for the series. The content is said to be "spicy and exciting", true to Lizaa and Alt Balaji.

Lizaa is a singer, performer and an actor. She had promised her fans earlier that they would see her a lot this year on the web and in film. She has shot for "Torbaaz" opposite Sanjay Dutt. This web series is an exciting space for Lizaa as it gives her scope to expand her horizon and take a "no holds barred" approach to acting.

"I am tremendously excited for this one. It is my second web series with Alt Balaji and they are the pioneers here. I have loved working with them in the past and so was the experience this time. We have shot some cool things in this and the audience will love it. Its such an exciting time to be part of OTT and I am glad for the opportunity," said Liza.

TAGS
Bhai Hamara Shakt Launda Lizaa Malik Alt Balaji
